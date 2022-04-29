If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Steam is going rogue next week with the Festival of Persistence sale

During the week you can enjoy discounts on current and upcoming roguelike games.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Starting Monday May 2, Steam will celebrate roguelikes, roguelites, and everything in between with Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence.

Running through May 9, during this time you can explore discounts on games that belong to these subgenres.

Rooted in elements of RPG fantasy or action and based on the genre's namesake, Rogue, roguelikes, and roguelites are games where persistence means success.

Roguelike games tend to feature complexity, random maps, and often permadeath, whereas roguelites borrow from the same elements, but permadeath isn't always the only option as you can often take earned points, upgrades, or objects with you when you die. There are also subgenres of both with terms like action and strategy added on.

Games considered roguelike include Rogue Legacy 2, Hades, Dead Cells, Slay the Spire, For the King, Darkest Dungeon, Crypt of the Necrodancer, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Dungeon of the Endless, Risk of Rain 2, and one of our personal favorites, Don't Starve.

Roguelite games include Enter the Gungeon, Children of Morta, Nuclear Throne, Spelunky 2 Deathloop, FTL: Faster Than Light, King Arthur: Knight's Tale, Tribes of Midgard, Curse of the Dead Gods, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Banners of Ruin, and Moonlighter.

All of these games and more will likely be on sale when the Going Rogue: A Festival of Persistence sale kicks off next week.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

