Steam Base Building Fest is almost over - get in on the deals and demos while you can

The Steam Base Builder Fest is still going on, and you have a couple of days left to take advantage of deals on select city-building simulation games.

If you are into city building, management sims, or rogue-likes, surely you will find something interesting.

Steam Base Building Fest is live!

One of the games on sale is WW2 Rebuilder, which tasks you with rebuilding, renovating, and repairing cities destroyed during World War 2 where you will also get to know the history and stories of civilians. This immersive building simulator released on January 16 has a demo available. It's a rather good game, as I have played the demo, and it has a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Early Access game Land of the Vikings is currently discounted by 15%. Described by the developers as Frostpunk with Vikings, I found as I said previously, it also has a bit of a Banished vibe to it. And that’s a good thing. It too, has a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Dwarf Fortress, released back in December, is also on sale for 10% off. In this game, which is rated Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam, you build a fortress and try to help your dwarves survive against a deeply generated world.

There's a really cool looking game called Against the Storm on sale as well in this genre. It's a dark fantasy city builder where you must rebuild civilization in the face of apocalyptic rains. Your goal is to lead humans, beavers, lizards, and harpies to reclaim the wilderness and secure a future for civilization's last survivors. It's another game with Overwhelmingly Positive reviews from Steam users.

Then, there's Circle of Kerzoven. This settlement-building strategy-sim game is out sometime this year, and you can give it a try early thanks to a demo. In the game, every animal and plant tries to find their place in nature while you build your settlement and help lead your villagers to their future. You can expand into different regions, and even trade with local factions to gain needed resources.

If you like the genre, there are so many games to choose from right now that are on sale - and some have demos. It is a bit overwhelming, as I had no idea there were that many builders out there - I feel like a kid in a candy store.

The Steam Base Builder Fest ends on January 30, so get in on the savings before they go bye-bye.