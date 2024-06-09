State of Decay 3 finally re-emerges from a four year hiatus, and it's looking rad

After first being revealed four years ago, State of Decay 3 finally received a new trailer at today's Xbox Games Showcase.

It's been quite a while since we last saw anything of State of Decay 3, as the announcement trailer back in 2020 is the only thing that's been shown for it, and that was just a CG trailer. But now, developer Undead Labs has finally offered up a full reveal of the upcoming threequel, even showing off some gameplay. You can watch the trailer below, which shows off a bit of the world through a tasty cinematic.

together we'll survive...hopefully



fight back in @StateofDecay 3: https://t.co/Ydq4UJpoaR | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/MmE4dRRuwf — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A release date for State of Decay 3 wasn't confirmed in the trailer, though it did offer up a release window of 2025, so it shouldn't be too long until you get to team up with some friends to take down a bunch of zombies.

This wasn't much of a surprise reveal though, as Gematsu spotted that Undead Labs itself had linked to a press kit confirming a trailer would be shown today. Whoops!

State of Decay 3 was essentially confirmed to be in the works by Microsoft Studios head Matt Booty way back in 2018, following the news that Microsoft had acquired Undead Labs alongside a suite of other studios. Weirdly, that was quite shortly after State of Decay 2 had released, so clearly Booty was looking ahead quite early on. State of Decay 2 received a mixed reception upon its release, with some critics enjoying the risk of permadeath, while others finding frustration in the plethora of bugs the game suffered from.