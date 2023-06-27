Starfield will have a disc after all with select physical Xbox editions

Starfield will include a disc with select Xbox editions, per Bethesda after some confusion arose earlier this week.

According to Bethesda's website (via Eurogamer), the standard edition on Xbox will include a game disc, as will the Premium Edition Upgrade. The physical Constellation Edition, however, will not feature a game disc - only a download code.

The physical versions for PC will not include a disc, just a download code.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user asked the official Bethesda Support Twitter account if "the physical standard edition of Starfield for Series X" included a disc.

The support account responded, saying that "all physical editions include a code for the chosen platform. There are no physical discs." Not long afterward, the account deleted the tweet, which we assume was due to some confusion on the responder's part.

Starfield releases on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.