One retailer's pre-order bonus for Starfield is an... ice cream sandwich?

It's common for retailers to offer bonuses for pre-ordering a game, but for some reason Best Buy is giving everyone an ice cream sandwich with every Starfield pre-order.

Now, to be clear, this isn't just any old ice cream sandwich. As shared by deals wizard Wario64, it's very specifically a HALO Astronaut Ice Cream (not Halo like the game, to be clear), described as "the original chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate wafers that you can eat on earth or in space!" Obviously Best Buy is doing this because of Starfield being a space exploration game, no questions there, but a food item is a bit of an odd one. The picture (you can see it below) doesn't make it look that appetising either.

Unfortunately, if you're based in the UK you'll have to buy your own space-themed ice cream sandwich - it also seems to be a bit of a con as Best Buy claims it has a value of $10, but as pointed out by Wario64, you can buy it for $5 elsewhere. An incorrectly valued ice cream sandwich is better than one at all, I guess?

We're less than two months out from the release of Starfield now, with the game finally making its way to Xbox Series X/S and PC September 6. Though if you have the Premium Edition pre-ordered, you can actually play it five days early, so on September 1 - quite the early start for such a massive-looking RPG.

Back at Not-E3, Bethesda revealed its $300 Constellation Edition, a good $200 more than the Premium Edition. The Constellation Edition comes with some fancy looking kit, specifically a snazzy Chronomark Watch, complete with a special case. You'll also get early access to the Shattered Space DLC when it releases, a Constellation skin pack, an art book, and soundtrack.