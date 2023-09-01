Starfield players are upholding a Bethesda game tradition

It's a tale as old as time: Starfield players are following in the footsteps of all Bethesda games that came before by putting buckets on NPC's heads.

If we're being perfectly honest with ourselves, Bethesda games aren't all that serious. They're pretty goofy for the most part! Not just because of the content of the games themselves, but the kinds of things you can do with them. And there's one trick that players have used to sneak past enemies for years now; a simple bucket, turned upside down, placed on the head of whichever NPC they're trying to hide from.

A number of players on the Starfield subreddit have taken to putting the old trick to the test, and yeah, obviously all the NPCs adorned with buckets look a bit silly because of it. In previous Bethesda games, doing something like this would stop the NPC in question from being able to see you, though players seem to be a bit uncertain if it still works that way or not. One user noted that they used a rubbish bin on an NPC and they could still see, but that is a bin and not a bucket, so jury's still out I say. Whether the trick works or not, it's good to see such a classic Bethesda game tradition being upheld.

While putting buckets on character's heads is more of a player-made reference, Starfield does harbour some references of its own - and yes, there are a couple of nods to Skyrim's most memorable quote. There's even a really nifty feature involving the game's photo mode that returns from Fallout 76.

Of course, whether the bucket trick works or not, if you're playing on PC you might want some tricks up your sleeve that makes it so it doesn't matter if NPCs see you or not. We've got a little guide for console commands in Starfield setup for you, which can let you become immortal, make combative enemies not try to fight you, or even just kill all nearby NPCs.

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass!

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.