Sharks in an Elevator - the Starfield bug we hope didn't get fixed

There was apparently one bug in Starfield that Bethesda head of publishing Pete Hines wanted left in the game.

For the most part, bugs are generally something you wouldn't want to find in your video games, primarily because they can either take you out of the experience, or even outright ruin your game. Bethesda is known for their bugs, though, often because of how silly they are. Hines thinks that Starfield bugs are all part of the experience, and in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, he even detailed one particular bug that he wanted left in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"On Neon, a planet covered entirely in water with a city that sits on top of it, we had a bug where a shark was able to get on an elevator," Hines said of the bug. "Then the elevator doors would open on a street level and the shark would come sliding out – everybody screams and starts running in every direction. I'm laying into it with weapons, people are screaming and guards are running. I said: 'Do not take this bug out of the game!' I'm almost positive they did but I love that stuff."

Personally speaking, I think Hines is absolutely correct, and the bug should have been left in there. Sure, it's probably a little goofy, even for a Bethesda game, but you'd think this would happen on a water covered planet at least once, no? I guess having a bug like that in the game would kind of go against Bethesda's idea that not every planet has to be Disney World, even if it is just one little bug.

Starfield might be a worse game without sharks in elevators, it doesn't mean it's a bad game. Our Starfield review did give the game a 4/5 after all (no, it wasn't docked a star because of a lack of shark focused bugs).

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.