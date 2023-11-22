Star Wars: Empire at War has been updated to 64-bit 17 years after release

Here's a nice surprise for you: Petroglyph has updated its strategy RTS, Star Wars: Empire at War, 17 years post-release.

The update mainly allows the game to run in 64-bit, but it also fixes some minor bugs, applies some balance changes, fixes out-of-sync issues with multiplayer, and stops some behavior issues with units (thanks, RPS).

With the update to 64-bit, you should no longer encounter Out of Memory issues. There have been updates made to several maps, graphic assets, and core functionality of some of the units used in space and land battles.

With this update, older save games with the 32-bit version will not be compatible. To access your older 32-bit save games, you will need to switch to the 32-bit version by selecting PROPERTIES -> BETAS -> 32-bit_version, according to the developers.

You can look over the full list of changes that come with the update through here.

If you are unfamiliar with the game, in it, you play a galactic commander with the goal of conquering or liberating over 80 ground and space locations including Kashyyyk, Tatooine, and Dagobah.

There are iconic Star Wars characters to command such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett, and you can pit X-wings against TIE fighters or command an entire fleet of Star Destroyers before sending land forces down to secure a planet.

The game also includes Forces of Corruption, allowing you to try out the dark side as Tyber Zann to become the most notorious criminal leader since Jabba the Hutt. The expansion includes new tactics like piracy, kidnapping, racketeering, and bribery, and you can control shadowy forces in your attempt to rule the Star Wars underworld.

It also comes with the ability to command over 28 new underworld units as well as new Rebel and Imperial forces and heroes on 13 new planets.

You can pick the game up on Steam as the Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Packfor 65% off at $6.99 through the Steam Autumn Sale.