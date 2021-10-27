If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Demos

Stadia is experimenting with 30-minute game demos and kicks things off with Hello Engineer

Try before you buy.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Stadia has started adding free time-limited trials of games.

While only one 30-minute trial is available at present, currently Stadia-exclusive Hello Engineer, it’s at least a start.

To give the game a try, all you have to do is log into your account and scroll down to the free trial button, reports 9to5Google.

After the trial period is over, you have the option to purchase the game, and all progress made in the demo will carry over.

Speaking with The Verge, a Stadia representative stated this was an endeavor it’s trying out for a couple of months and trials will be made available for other titles soon. The demos may be different for each Stadia user, and not all demos will last around the 30-minute mark.

If you have yet to give Stadia a try, Google is currently offering a 30-minute trial of Stadia Pro to new subscribers.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch