Stadia has started adding free time-limited trials of games.

While only one 30-minute trial is available at present, currently Stadia-exclusive Hello Engineer, it’s at least a start.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To give the game a try, all you have to do is log into your account and scroll down to the free trial button, reports 9to5Google.

After the trial period is over, you have the option to purchase the game, and all progress made in the demo will carry over.

Speaking with The Verge, a Stadia representative stated this was an endeavor it’s trying out for a couple of months and trials will be made available for other titles soon. The demos may be different for each Stadia user, and not all demos will last around the 30-minute mark.

If you have yet to give Stadia a try, Google is currently offering a 30-minute trial of Stadia Pro to new subscribers.