Does Spider-Man 2 have New Game Plus?

New Game Plus is increasingly becoming something of a standard in games that pride themselves on their replayability, and since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 definitely wants you to take more than one trip around its lovingly rendered vision of New York City, it's for sure a feature many players want to see.

On the subject of whether Spider-Man 2 features New Game Plus, the answer currently is "no, but..." For everything we know about the proposed upcoming New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2, though, please read on.

When is New Game Plus coming to Spider-Man 2?

Given that you came here with a question, please don't web-shoot the messenger when I tell you that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does not feature a New Game Plus, at least at the time of writing.

However, there are a couple of reasons to believe that New Game Plus will be patched into the title sooner rather than later. One of these is a Tweet from the Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games suggesting that a New Game Plus option should be added to Spider-Man 2 by the end of 2023.

Insomniac's first Spider-Man game in 2018 didn't launch with New Game Plus either; the feature arrived in a patch a couple of months after release, so it seems like the sequel is on track to follow suit, even though there's no firm release date just yet.

What can you do in Spider-Man 2 without New Game Plus?

Even though there's no New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2 right now, you still have plenty of options after finishing the main campaign. Once the main story is over, you will still be able to explore the city and complete side-activities, so you won't be forced to re-start from scratch to mop up anything you missed the first time around.

At the time of writing, the only content that becomes inaccessible at this point are the main story missions, although there's a plan afoot to patch in the ability to replay them too (though whether that'll be added in the same patch as New Game Plus or later on remains to be seen).

It is true, however, that Spider-Man 2 launched with Ultimate difficulty, which only unlocks after the main campaign. The original game instead received this difficulty level with the same patch that introduced New Game Plus, which makes sense: even though you can change your difficulty level at any time, there's arguably not much point in doing so having finished the main campaign, but it's understandable why you'd want to start your Ultimate playthrough in New Game Plus rather than starting out again from scratch.

While you're waiting patiently for New Game Plus to arrive, why not check out our list of every trophy in Spider-Man 2 so that you can start planning that triumphant Platinum run?