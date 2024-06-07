Sonic x Shadow Generations is coming out October 25 with a retro sonic pre-order bonus
In a new Summer Game Fest 2024 trailer, fans of speed and fursuits can mark their calanders at last.
Sonic x Shadow Generations has just gotten its release date announced during Summer Game Fest 2024. The game is set to launch on October 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
The trailer we saw at Summer Game Fest 2024 gave us a glimpse of some of the gameplay we can expect, with a mix of Sonic and Shadow dashing through a variety of remade levels from generations. All of this of course paired with a EDM x rocky soundtrack that fits right into the year of Shadow. You can watch the trailer yourself below!
We also got to see the ultimate edition of the game, which comes with a journal, and a retro Sonic skin for those who pre-order it. The game is looking to be a super rad recreation of one of Sonic's more popular and beloved games.
Will you be picking it up? Let us know below!