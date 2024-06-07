Sonic x Shadow Generations is coming out October 25 with a retro sonic pre-order bonus

has just gotten its release date announced during Summer Game Fest 2024 . The game is set to launch on October 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

The trailer we saw at Summer Game Fest 2024 gave us a glimpse of some of the gameplay we can expect, with a mix of Sonic and Shadow dashing through a variety of remade levels from generations. All of this of course paired with a EDM x rocky soundtrack that fits right into the year of Shadow. You can watch the trailer yourself below!

Shadow shows off his new powers in Sonic x Shadow Generations trailer



Launching October 25 on PS5 and PS4: https://t.co/dA5pdfqBwA pic.twitter.com/TknHhq24nP — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We also got to see the ultimate edition of the game, which comes with a journal, and a retro Sonic skin for those who pre-order it. The game is looking to be a super rad recreation of one of Sonic's more popular and beloved games.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know below!