Sindel, Shao Kahn, Kintaro and old Shang Tsung announced for Mortal Kombat 1

Shao Kahn, SIndel, Kintaro and old Shang Tsung are joining the cast of characters in Mortal Kombat 1, as we now know thanks to a trailer shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Know thy place. Bow before your Queen. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/To4c9Ny8k2 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Presented live from Koln, Germany, we see a nice montage of gameplay of the character's moves in-action, some of their more devestating blows in the kameo supers, and of course a juicey fatality from Sindel to round the whole thing out.

Shao Kahn needs little interaction - the main antagonist from the original Mortal Kombat universe is back in a younger form. This time around, his famous hammer has been replaced with a massive greatae which we see him use slice through fighters in a brief look at his hard-hittign moveset.

We also get a good look at Sindel, who like in her old design users her hair and screeching voice to take other fighters out. She also might have the most 'girlboss' fatality ever, saying "bow to your queen" before ripping the skeleton out of her opponent. Metal as f*ck, to be honest.

Finally, Kintaro and old Shang Tsung also return as kameo fighters. We see them throw out assist attacks and do some horrid looking blows as part of the in-game duo supers. Kintaro! Who would have thought!

This should be the final character reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, with te game set to release next month. It has seen severl closed betas, as well as as a pre-order beta that ran over last weekend, so the only thing left to wait for is the full release itself. That, and the first year of DLC fighters we've already seen a glimpse of at the tail-end of trailers.

What are your thoughts on these final two fighters and kameos? Let us know below, as well as the other reveals shown off at Opening Night Live that you liked!