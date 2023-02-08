Samba de Amigo: Party Central announced for Switch

During tonight's Nintendo Direct, Samba de Amigo: Party Central was announced.

SEGA's return to the rhythm action series will feature a playlist that incldes 40 hits from various genres.

There will be a wide variety of mini-games and challenges included, some really spiffy costumes and accessories to unlock, and it includes an online mode, and one of the featrures is an eight-player World Party mode.

Origially released in arcades in 1999, and for the Dreamcast in 2000, a port for the Wii was developed by Gearbox Software and Escalation Studios and released in 2008.

In Samba de Amigo, you used controllers shaped like maracas with the goal of matching a series of patterns displayed on-screen. The original arcade game used red maraca controllers whereas the Dreamcast version had maracas plugged into a bar at the player's feet. In the Wii version, the Wii Remote and Nunchuk were used.

It's out this summer on Switch.