Here's what you can do about Resident Evil 4's flickering on PS5 while Capcom works on a fix

Capcom has acknowledged reports of a visual problem in the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 Remake earlier, after players reported it shortly after the game went live. The issue simply causes flickering lights at the bottom of the screen, and seems to only be limited to PS5.

Capcom said that it's aware of the issue, and had intended to fully fix it in a future patch. But the good news for players eager to jump in now is that there's a temporary fix.

The first fix is a simple turning the game off and on again. Capcom recommended saving, shutting down the game, and relaunching it. Given that the flickering issue doesn't always happen, doing this restart may eliminate it - at least for a while.

If that doesn't work, Capcom instead recommended turning off Depth of Field, and turning on Motion Blur. Both can be found in the game's Options menu, with the latter specifically under the Camera tab.

It's a bit annoying to have to play without depth of field in a game as visually impressive as Resident Evil 4, and even more annoying when it comes to motion blur - since it's a setting many players immediately turn off upon starting a new game for a variety of reasons.

As a reminder, Resident Evil 4's Chainsaw Demo is still avaialble. You should definiely play it if you're on the fence about the remake, or to simply see what all the fuss is about. In our full game review, Kelsey awarded Resident Evil 4 Remake 5/5, calling it: "A bolder, Leon-hearted version of a classic, refined in every way."

Resident Evil 4 is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.