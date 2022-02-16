Rebel Wolves is a new studio from former Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developers

Former The Witcher 3 director and CD Projekt executive Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has formed a new studio, Rebel Wolves, which is made up of former The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Shadow Warrior 2 developers.

These folks inclue The Witcher design director Daniel Sadowski, Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 narrative director Jakub Szamalek, Witcher series art director Bartlomiej Gawel, CFO Michal Boyrka, studio head Robert Muzynowski, and Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2 animation director Tamara Zawada.

The team is currently working on a new AAA, story-driven RPG saga for PCs and next-gen consoles. According to Tomaszkiewicz, the team wants to "recreate the feeling of a pen and paper RPG session," where options seem limitless, the world reacts to your choices, and where "every decision matters." Some concept art is posted below.

Further information on the title or how far along it is in development wasn't shared.

The team decided to create its own studio and run it on its own terms. Chief among them: the team comes first, always.

"Happy people make great games – games players want and deserve," reads the announcement. "Yes, it’s as simple as that. We’re industry veterans, but we’re hungry for more. We want to create amazing virtual worlds, filled to the brim with powerful emotions and unique experiences.

"Most of all, we want to share our boundless passion for video games. We know what players love, because we’re players ourselves."

“For all of us here at Rebel Wolves, video games were always something we felt destined to do—something ingrained in our DNA," said Tomaszkiewicz. "Personally, I couldn't be happier to have banded together with friends who share this passion. We’re developing a video game we'd like to play in a way that games should be made. We want to evolve the RPG genre by creating unforgeable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition.

"Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile—a place where people know and care for each other.”