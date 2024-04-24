Quentin Tarantino has changed course on his final film, but it sounds like it would have been a meta, cameo-filled oddity

Quentin Tarantino recently announced he's no longer making The Movie Critic as his final film, but some details about it have now come to light.

Last week, Tarantino put The Movie Critic on the chopping block after previously stating it would be his 10th and final film. Details about the film are slim, though it had been reported that Brad Pitt would return as Cliff Booth from the 2018 Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it was unclear in what capacity. Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, has offered some more details on what the film might have been like, painting a clearer picture as to how Pitt's character would have been involved.

According to sources familiar with the project that spoke with THR, The Movie Critic would have been somewhat of a meta, crossover kind of film that would have placed Tarantino's films within the 70s, as if they had been made then, allowing the director to bring back some of the big names he's worked with over the years to reprise their characters in "movie within a movie" moments. This potentially would have had the actors playing fictional versions of themselves as the actors who played those characters.

This apparently wasn't the only idea Tarantino had, another being that the film might feature a movie theatre where certain characters might interact with a "budding future auteur," with a 16-year-old Tarantino being touted as an example. Tarantino had originally said that The Movie Critic was "based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," so it sounds like he's been workshopping all sorts for his final outing.

There's still no real confirmation as to why he's abandoning the project, but sources did also say that it mostly seemed like he had just become more excited by other ideas. Whatever it ends up being, I'm sure it'll feature some feet.