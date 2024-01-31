Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, an animated series with a stacked cast, including all five Culkin brothers.

It's always good to see more adult oriented animation out there, and the latest series to join that description is the upcoming Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Created by Cirocco Dunlap, who's previously served as a writer for Russian Doll and Baymax, the new animated series "follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak - aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons - as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs." You can check out the colourful trailer below, and quite quickly it seems like it might be one for fans of something like Tuca and Bertie over say Rick and Morty, despite the thematic similarities with the latter.

When I say stacked cast, I really do mean it too - Keke Palmer (Nope) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything, Everywhere, All At Once) play Klak and Sleech respectively, and are joined by the likes of Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth, Bridesmaids), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Bowen Yang (SNL), John Waters (Pink Flamingos) and Kieran Culkin (Succession). Kieran isn't even the only Culkin to feature in the show - in fact it will have all five Culkin brothers. That's right, Rory, Shane, Christian, and even Macaulay will all make appearances too.

According to a press release from Amazon Studios, in season one, "doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement." Look, I'm convinced just by how many Culkin brothers are in it, they didn't need to tell me about anything else.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is currently set to air on Prime Video next month, February 23.