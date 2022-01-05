Prime Gaming January 2022 games include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, more

Prime Gaming members are getting a nice batch of titles this month.

There’s something for everyone on the list too: driving, simulation, action, adventure, you name it.

Games this month include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, WRC 7, Two Point Hospital, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, and more.

Here’s the full list of what Prime members are getting this month:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Origin

Total War: Warhammer

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast - Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

There’s also a new batch of loot for games such as League of Legends, Valorant, GTA Online, Fall Guys, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Destiny 2, Call of Duty Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, Madden NFL 22, Brawlhalla, Roblox, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

So log into your account and download these games and loot drops before February hits.