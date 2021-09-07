Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle to air on Netflix in October

The Pokemon Company International and Netflix announced today that the next animated movie in the Pokemon franchise will premiere on Netflix around the world with the exception of Japan, China, and Korea on October 8, 2021.

First revealed back in November, Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is the 23rd animated film in the franchise.

The first official international trailer for the movie was released today, and you can watch it above. It features two original songs written and recorded by music artist Cyn for the movie.

In case you missed it the first time around, here's the synopsis:

Deep within the Forest of Okoya, the Mythical Pokemon Zarude live in a troop and maintain a strict rule that forbids outsiders from entering their territory. Elsewhere in the jungle lives Koko, a human boy raised by a lone Zarude who left the troop. Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Zarude. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokemon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the jungle, the bonds between Pokemon and human—and the love between parent and child—will be put to the test.

To celebrate the announcement, starting today, players will be able to receive Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi—both as featured in the movie—in their Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield games by signing up for Pokemon Trainer Club email notifications. Players who register in this way by September 25 will receive a Pokemon Trainer Club email containing a distribution code for both Pokemon on October 7.

Fans can also look forward to a crossover with Pokemon GO celebrating the global launch of the film on Netflix.