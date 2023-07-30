A Pokemon Presents could be coming this August, suggests datamine

It's looking like a Pokemon Presents could be on the way this August, according to a recent datamine.

Pokemon made a rare appearance in June's Nintendo Direct showing off a little bit more of the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. But now, as reported by Pokemon leaks account Centro Leaks, a dedicated Pokemon Presents could be coming as soon as August 8. Centro Leaks shared a screenshot of a datamine from Pokemon Masters EX, a gacha game that's more about the trainers you collect than the Pokemon themselves, which mentions a "start date" for a Pokemon Presents showcase.

In another tweet, Centro Leaks also noted how Nemona, a character added in Scarlet and Violet, is joining the mobile game later than new generation characters typically do, but will be added around the time of the hypothetical Pokemon Presents. Nemona has had some official art show off for her appearance in Pokemon Masters EX, pairing her up with this gen's Pikachu clone, Pawmot.

It's unclear what else might be shown off during the presentation, as typically The Pokemon Company reveals their main series games earlier in the year. There's always the chance a spin-off of some kind could be revealed, though the likelihood is that it will just have updates for mobile titles like Pokemon Masters EX and Unite, and a deeper look at the upcoming DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero was revealed earlier this year, and is set to be a two part DLC, subtitled The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk respectively. As revealed in the trailer shown off in June's Nintendo Direct, a whole bunch of Pokemon are being added back into the game, including Blitzle, Zebstrika, Seel, Dewgong, and plenty more.

There's no release date set for either of the DLC episodes, but The Teal Mask is expected to release this autumn, and The Indigo Disk is planned for this winter.