Pokemon Go's October Community Day will star Duskull

Duskull, the Requiem Pokemon, will be featured during October’s Community Day event in Pokemon Go.

The October Community Day is set for the 9th, and will run from 11am to 5pm local time.

During this time, the Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and if you are lucky, you may even encounter one that is shiny.

If you evolve Duskull's evolution Dusclops during the event or up to two hours afterward to Dusknoir, it will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

To help evolve Duslops into Dusknoir, you will be able to earn up to four Sinnoh Stones by completing free Timed Research during the Community Day.

You will also be able to acquire 30 Ultra Balls during the event for no cost through the shop.

As usual, be sure to take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

Also, for $1 (or your regional equivalent), you’ll be able to access the Duskull Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, "Nothin' Dull About Duskull."

Bonuses during the event consist of 3× Catch Stardust, and incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours.

Until then, you have September's Community Day to look forward to, which stars Oshawott. You will be able to catch plenty of the adorable sea otter on the 19th.