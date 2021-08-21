Pokemon Go September Community Day to star Oshawott

Niantic has announced Oshawott will be the next Community Day Pokemon.

Pokemon Go players will find the cute little critter appearing all over the place come Sunday, September 19.

Things will kick off at 11am local time, and run until 5pm. During this time, the otter will be appearing more frequently, and will be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules. If you are lucky, you may even encounter a shiny Oshawott.

If you evolve the Pokemon into Samurott during the event, and up to two hours after it ends, it will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Samurott will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Razor Shell, and this attack will be available for the Pokemon to learn even after the event has concluded.

As usual, you should also take a few snapshots for a surpirse during Community Day.

Those of you who like to buy event boxes will be pleased to know that for 1,280 PokeCoins, you will net 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Fast TM.

You’ll be able to get Oshawott-inspired stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

As with other Community Day events, for $1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Oshawott Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, From Scalchops to Seamitars. This Special Research will include a Rainy Lure Module as one of its rewards.

Bonuses on September 19 will include 3× Catch XP, and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Also, Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Have fun.