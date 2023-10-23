One of the best PlayStation Games ever finally gets its soundtrack on Spotify

One of the best PlayStation games has finally had its soundtrack made available on Spotify, in an ongoing push by Sony to blare its vast catalogue of gaming IPs into the ears of longtime fans and curious newcomers.

We're of course talking about Shadow of the Colossus, but even if you're not a huge lover of that game's tunes Sony has you covered. First spotted by AniPlaylist on Twitter Shadow of the Colossus is joined by Gravity Rush, Wild Arms, Soul Sacrifice, Freedom Wars, Patchwork Heroes, White Knight Chronicles 1 and 2, and more on Spotify.

This isn't the first batch of fantastic video game soundtracks that has made its way onto the service courtesy of Sony. Back in August, music from The Last Guardian, Ico, Siren, and more were uploaded for our listening pleasure. While there's no word on whether this recent batch of tracks will be making its way to other platforms such as Apple Music, this certainly marks great news for video game soundtrack aficionados.

Sony is no stranger to Spotify. The Japanese technology and entertainment corporation. Back in 2015, Spotify launched on the PS4 in what both companies dubbed a "global strategic partnership", with both entities continuing to scratch each other's backs ever since then. Back then, Spotify proudly claimed it had over 15 million active subscribers. These days, it's closer to 220 million.

Sony has also been occasionally keen to take its soundtracks off digital and provide fans with some cash to splash with a more premium way of showing love. Last year, the company released various vinyls for Ratchet & Clank, Ghost of Tsushima, and Returnal. This was at the tail end of the vinyl craze after all.

Some of you out there may not know too much about Sony's musical roots, but this kind of news is a nice reminder that even as it has expanded into all avenues of consumer hardware, some folks still have a taste for good tunes. It's a good opportunity to go back and check out some of your favourite tracks, and appreciate the hard work composers have done for some of your favourite games.

Let us know what Sony game you'd like to see have its soundtrack uploaded to Spotify! There's surely plenty in the vault that should see the light of day, right?