Palworld warns players to not overwork their Pals… or else

Palworld is the upcoming monster-collector that is promising the more mature, shooter-loving Pokemon fans an absolute blast. If you’ve ever wanted to arm your Pokemon with machine guns and send them to do labour for you, Palworld looks to be exactly that.

In a new trailer shared by the developer, Pocketpair, to YouTube, players are taught all about how to use their Pals as efficiently as possible. Cue our adventurer standing beside a cage full of captured Pals, before then running it down alongside rideable Pal, Eikytheer, and tanky Pal, Mossanda.

After this, we then see how Palworld’s creatures can be just as useful with building as they are in battle. Place a blueprint for what you want to build, and you can then set your Pal to work. As the narrator in the trailer mentions, a strong base is vital to a comfortable life for you and your pals. Acquiring a strong base is simply a matter of catching a pal, and setting them to work. Rinse and repeat.

Simply put, Palworld will be taking the Pokemon formula and honestly, making it much darker than we’re used to. Not only are we arming these creatures with guns, but we’re straight up using (and abusing) them for labour, too. Questionable, but there’s no denying that many a Pokemon fan have wanted to try a game like this for a while.

The trailer closes out by warning players to be careful to not overwork their Pals. Why? Well, your Pals will end up like the pile of Pal corpses shown at the trailers close, otherwise. Gruesome.

While I look forward to starting my sweat-shop of Pals and sending them to war, I’m the type of Pokemon player who gets sad when a member of my party faints, so I don’t know what I’ll do if I happen to overwork my Pals to death. We’ll see!

Palworld releases in January 2024. What do you reckon so far to the upcoming Pokemon-with-guns game?