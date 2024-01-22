You can make Palworld even more like Pokemon thanks to an upcoming mod

It's not even been a week, and yet Palworld is already getting a Pokemon mod, as if the game didn't resemble the series enough as it is.

You know it, I know it, we all know it, Palworld looks a lot like Pokemon in places, from the designs that have courted some plagiarism accusations, to the very act of having to throw balls at them to capture them. That's mostly where the similarities end, given that it's more of a survival game, but content creator and modder ToastedShoes is seeing to it that Palworld becomes even more like Pokemon. The YouTuber teased an upcoming video of his showing off the mod in question, which you can take a look at for yourself below.

Very quickly you'll see the one and only Ash Ketchum in place of your player character, with his classic red and white cap, and his not so classic bow and arrow he uses to fight with. It looks like a massive undertaking of a mod, as not only is Ash there instead of your own character, but all of the Pals have been replaced with Pokemon like Pikachu, Torterra, Sawsbuck and more. Plus, certain characters have been turned into Ash's companions like Brock and Misty, and the first boss fight is one of his age old nemesis' Jessie from Team Rocket. It's a pretty comprehensive looking mod, and is pretty impressive considering the game came out last Friday.

Palworld has pretty quickly found success during its first few days on sale, racking up five million copies sold in just three days. It's also become the second most played paid game in terms of concurrent users ever on Steam, with only one other game beating it out, which is slightly ridiculous for a game that up until mostly pointed at and said "ha, Pokemon with guns, funny." Just goes to show, give a Pokemon a bullet, they'll shoot for a day, but give a Pokemon a gun, they'll sell millions of copies.