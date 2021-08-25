The Outlast Trials now slated for 2022 release

Red Barrels released the gameplay reveal of The Outlast Trials during gamescom Opening Night Live 2021.

The game is a whole new take on the Outlast survival horror experience, The Outlast Trials is set in the same universe as the previous titles for one to four players, set for release during 2022.

Set in the height of the Cold War era, players take on the role of test subjects abducted by the shadowy Murkoff Corporation. Imprisoned in a secret Murkoff facility, players will be thrust into a series of physical and mental ordeals, tormented by iconic characters, and challenged alone or in teams to survive with their sanity intact.

“After years of development, we’re excited to collaborate with Geoff Keighley and the Opening Night Live team to debut the first gameplay teaser trailer for The Outlast Trials,” said David Chateauneuf, Red Barrels co-founder, and designer. “This is a huge moment for us and we’re extremely proud to be in a position to give our fans and community just a dark taste of what’s to come in The Outlast Trials during 2022.”

Originally slated for release this year, The Outlast Trials is now has a 2022 release on PC to allow the team more time to give fans the best experience possible.