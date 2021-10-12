Nvidia has announced 10 more games that will make use of its DLSS technology are coming in October. This brings the total to 120 games and apps, including today’s release of Back 4 Blood.

DLSS is also coming Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword and Fairy 7, and Swords of Legends Online. And it’s available now in recently released titles Alan Wake Remastered and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch.

In Back 4 Blood, out now, DLSS provides a 46% performance boost and allows virtually every GeForce RTX user to max out graphics at 4K at 60 FPS.

Players of early access title Baldur’s Gate 3 will notice the game is 88% faster with DLSS when running in 4K. The newest update to the title arrives this week on Steam with a large number of new changes, including DLSS.

Releasing October 15, Crysis Remastered Trilogy will make use of both DLSS and ray tracing, as did last year’s release of Crysis Remastered. Along with the aforementioned tech, the game on PC will feature enhanced textures, models, lighting, and environments

DLSS will soon provide a large performance boost to Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Shadow of the Tomb Raider was one of the earliest RTX games, adding ultra-quality ray-traced shadows and NVIDIA DLSS 1.0 in early 2019. On October 18, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be updated with the latest version of DLSS, and players will see performance more than double at 4K, with max settings and ray tracing enabled.

The tech will also come to Rise of the Tomb Raider, where it will boost performance by up to 75%, enabling all GeForce RTX gamers to play at over 60 FPS at 4K, with max settings enabled.

Those playing Chivalry 2 will notice speed will increase by 45% when the DLSS Upgrade lands on October 26. GeForce RTX will notice the boost when playing in 4K with over 60 FPS when max settings are enabled.

Sword and Fairy 7, which releases on October 21 will make use of both DLSSand ray tracing. The long-running Chinese RPG franchise that’s spawned TV shows, stage plays, and other games and toys will feature ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, ray-traced caustics, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and Spatiotemporal Importance Resampling for Many-Light Ray Tracing global illumination lighting. When maxing out all of the game’s ray-traced options, DLSS will more than double the performance.

With the tech, players of Swords of Legends Online will notice a 60% performance upgrade on GeForce RTX-equipped PCs. Players will also notice improved image quality.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, which is out now, features ray tracing and a 3X DLSS performance boost, and it also supports Nvidia Reflex, which helps reduce system latency. With everything enabled and maxed out, the game’s graphics feature ray-traced reflections, global illumination lighting, and caustics.

DLSS can also double performance in Alan Wake Remastered, which was released earlier this month. The tech accelerates performance by up to 2x at 4K allowing players to experience gameplay at over 92 FPS, as you can see in the comparison trailer.

In case you are unfamiliar with DLSS, it stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, and it uses AI to boost frame rates in games with graphically intensive workloads. It allows you to use higher resolutions and settings while still maintaining solid framerates.

If your game is already running at high frame rates, your GPU’s frame rendering time may be shorter than the DLSS execution time. In this case, DLSS is not available because it would not improve your framerate. Basically, games that run at lower frame rates or higher resolutions will benefit more from the tech.

DLSS availability is game-specific, and depends on your GPU and selected display resolution, so if your game is heavily utilizing the GPU, DLSS provides a performance boost. Games running at high frame rates or low resolutions may not see a boost in performance with DLSS because the tech is only enabled in games that will receive a performance gain.