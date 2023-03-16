Nintendo Switch Online adds Kirby's Dream Land 2, XEVIOUS, and more

There are plenty of classics to pick from across Nintendo Switch Online, but March’s update to the service has seen four more games introduced for the SNES, NES, and Game Boy. Which, if you’re older than me, you might actually remember playing.

GoldenEye 007 recently came to NSO and Xbox. Here's why Goldeneye on Xbox is a disappointment.

On the Game Boy app, both BurgerTime Deluxe and Kirby’s Dream Land 2 are now available to play. SIDE POCKET has been added to the SNES app, with XEVIOUS added to the NES app.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

BurgerTime Deluxe is an arcade game that has you cooking up burgers... no surprise there! Your main objective is to complete these burgers through an array of platforming levels, walking across the ingredients we need, and narrowly avoiding the enemy foods we don’t want.

As for Kirby’s Dream Land 2, the only game here that I’m personally familiar with, it’s all about Copy Abilities. It’s not quite Kirby’s Nightmare in Dream Land, but it is everyone’s favourite pink poyo engaging in some platforming fun, inhaling away.

Side Pocket is for those of us who like to play video-game pool. I must say, I think I’ll be sticking to 8 Ball Pool, but if you’re more nostalgic for the SNES than I am, this might be up your street.

Last, but not least, is XEVIOUS. This game came to arcades in 1982, feeling old yet? As the pilot of the Solvalou Fighter, it’s on you to attack the XEVIOUS forces at play with your array of weapons before they take over mankind. The game took inspiration from science-fiction media, such as Alien, Star Wars, and Battlestar Galactica.

Will you be trying any of the above four titles, or does the thought of them make your bones creak?