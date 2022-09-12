Nintendo finally announces that repeatedly rumoured Direct for tomorrow

That's right everybody, that much rumoured Nintendo Direct is very much real, and it's coming tomorrow, September 13.

There's been a lot of he-said, she-said, they-said this past week, with reports of the supposed Direct airing this week, then getting delayed, then not getting delayed, and now finally it's confirmed that it will be streamed on the official Nintendo YouTube channel at 3pm BST/ 4pm CEST/ 10am EST.

The Direct will apparently feature "roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter." Seeing as winter runs from December to March, don't expect everything that is shown off to be coming out in just December.

It should be noted that the rumoured reason for the delay is due to the recent news of Queen Elizabeth passing away. A decision was obviously made to go ahead with the presentation, but it should be noted that as a sign of respect the Nintendo UK YouTube channel will not be livestreaming the Direct, but instead will publish it as a video-on-demand on its channel, which will be available from 4pm BST.

There doesn't seem to be anything that will prevent UK viewers from watching other livestreams such as the US one, so this likely is just meant to be a small gesture on Nintendo UK's part.

No specific games were mentioned in any of the announcements, but part of the rumours were that the long-awaited Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports are finally going to come to Switch. Considering the rumour has turned out to be true, and the fact that a Zelda title, spin-off or otherwise, has had a release every year for a number of years, it wouldn't be a hugely surprising announcement.

Part of the rumour also suggested some Metroid Prime ports will be coming, which have also been rumoured for years now. Other than that, anything is game, but fans will likely be hopefully for some kind of Breath of the Wild sequel news, and Smash fans will still likely be disappointed at a lack of any kind of announcement.