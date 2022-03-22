What do you want from the next Witcher game?

Rejoice, The Witcher fans! The next game in the series has just been announced. The official The Witcher Twitter account posted yesterday, revealing a brand new image featuring a Witcher school mask blanketed with snow. This is accompanied by the words 'A New Saga Begins,' leaving fans to speculate on what could be in store.

The Tweet also links to a blog post, though there's not much in the way of extra information. Even if there aren't many specifics regarding the new game currently, it hasn't stopped the internet whipping itself up into a frenzy, with fans picking apart the teaser image hoping to uncover its secrets. With that in mind, we want to know what you'd like to see from the next The Witcher game. We've listed some options below, from updated combat to a new protagonist. There's also a poll that you can vote on at the end of this article. Let us know in the comments what you think!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What do you most want to see from the next The Witcher game?

A new protagonist - Have you had enough Geralt? Maybe a new charcater should take the reigns. Improved combat - One of our main sticking points of The Witcher 3 was combat. Could we be in for an overhaul? New setting - A new saga could mean a completely new setting. Multiplayer - Do you want multiplayer co-op or PvP? More Gwent - Let's be honest, we all just want more Gwent.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more on The Witcher, be sure to check out our walkthrough for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.