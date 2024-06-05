Oppenheimer's success can't tear Cillian Murphy from his roots, as Netflix confirms his return for the Peaky Blinders movie

Peaky Blinders fans, don't worry, just because Cillian Murphy won an Oscar for Oppenheimer, it doesn't mean he's forgotten about the gang crime series.

In fact, Netflix announced just yesterday that Murphy will be returning to his role as Tommy Shelby in the popular historical drama series in a new movie. Considering it's likely to be quite early on, no plot details were shared about the film, but Murphy is also set to produce the film alongside starring in it. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders,'" Murphy said in a statement. "This is one for the fans."

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.



Tom Harper, who directed some episodes in the show's first season back in 2013, is attached as director on the project, with series creator Steven Knight penning the screenplay. "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," Harper said of the news (via Variety). "Peaky has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Knight also shared that he's "genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen" and that it will be an "explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders store. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

Casting outside of Murphy hasn't been confirmed, but the film is expected to go into production later this year, made alongside BBC Film. Murphy will have a bit of a busy time ahead of him, as post-Oscar win he's set to return as Jim in 28 Years Later, and he's also set to star in and produce an adaptation of Blood Runs Coal.