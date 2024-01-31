Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will finally show the series' most important moment

Remember when the Fire Nation attacked in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender? No? Well, that's because they never showed it, but the live action version will.

Probably one of the most iconic lines in the original animated Avatar series comes from the opening, when Katara says "everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked," because 1. it was in the opening, so we heard it a lot and 2. it set up the tone for the world really well. We never actually saw the event itself, but it's obviously the most important moment in the series, given everything that follows. Albert Kim, the showrunner of the live action Netflix adaptation of Avatar, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, where he shared that we'll actually see the Fire Nation launching its attack across the world.

It made sense that we didn't see something so violent, with all of the Air Nomads being wiped out, Kim noting that "It's a cartoon, it's meant for kids." But Kim went on to explain that he "felt it was important that we see the event that creates the story of Avatar. The famous line is, 'Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.' I wanted to see that."

Kim also made it clear that this isn't meant to be a dark retelling of the series, pointing towards episodes like season 3's episode "The Puppetmaster" which feature bloodbending, an honestly pretty horrific thing to feature in a kids show, as well as the final showdown between Aang and Fire Lord Ozai, both much more mature in town. "For fans of the second and third season, I think it's all in line with what they saw there," Kim said of the tone.

Personally, I'm not entirely convinced that we need to see it, there's not really much it can add other than making us think "wow it was just as bad as I'd imagined it," but nothing I've seen has convinced me much anyway.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix next month, February 22.