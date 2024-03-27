Look out, Overwatch 2, Marvel Rivals might just steal your audience

Overwatch 2? What Overwatch 2? I think you're looking for Marvel Rivals, the upcoming free-to-play hero shooter.

Marvel and NetEase have just revealed the first trailer for Marvel Rivals, a game that is so obviously just meant to be Overwatch but with your favourite comic book characters instead. Much like how Overwatch used to work, Marvel Rivals is a team-based, 6v6 shooter, described as having "thrilling, fast-paced, cooperative gameplay," with a "deep" roster - that includes your classic like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Hulk, as well as newer characters like Peni Parker and Magik.

What seems to be the big thing that sets it apart from Overwatch are the team-up abilities. Take Rocket Racoon and Groot for example: they have a unique team-up where Rocket can hop up on Groot's back and cause havoc together. And of course there's a variety of abilities unique to each character, and ultimates for some more explosive power too.

Speaking to Polygon, game director Thaddeus Sasser said "being able to play as your favourite hero in a multiplayer game is something that was super appealing to me, and I think it’s something that appeals to a lot of players. Think about some of the famous characters from Marvel comics - there’s a whole list of things you can start to imagine happening in the game. Also, having magical superpowers in a multiplayer game is something that hasn’t really been done to death. It’s still kind of relatively fresh and new, and the way we’re doing it, and some of the tricks we’ve got up our sleeves should be pretty exciting for new players."

The story will also apparently revolve around a "merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099," and it seems that Galactus' daughter Galacta is involved somehow as well, based on her appearance in the trailer.

There's also an alpha test coming in May allowing you to try out some of the game's roster, which you can sign up to try here.