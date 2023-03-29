Naughty Dog to continue developing games for PC, as well as PS5

First spotted by the folk over at GamesRadar, Naughty Dog has stated that it is not done with developing games for PC.

The Last of Us Part 1, which released on PC just yesterday, will not be the last PC title we see from the developer. To celebrate the launch of the game on PC, Naughty Dog shared a blog post that featured plenty of titbits of interesting information regarding The Last of Us Part 1’s port.

Catch the launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC here.

“Following UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s PC release, we focused our efforts and learnings onto the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1. Behind the scenes, we worked towards ensuring that The Last of Us Part 1 would be an authentic, satisfying experience for those playing on PC,” the blog begins.

To start with, Naughty Dog’s engine used for Part 1 had been optimised for PS5, leaving the team to do a lot of fine-tuning when porting it to PC. Naughty Dog also wanted to address “the reality of different hardware,” discussing the DualSense controller’s thumbstick and how using it to avoid Infected or play stealthily feels “tactile and emotional.”

Of course, keyboard and mouse “don’t necessarily behave the same way as a controller,” so Naughty Dog went ahead and explored its options, trying to deliver “the same level of tactile and suspenseful gameplay console players enjoy.”

As for what’s next for Naughty Dog, it has said that PlayStation and PC players can be “rest assured” as it is already looking forward to sharing more with players, whether they prefer using a DualSense controller or keyboard and mouse. The developer intends to create games for both platforms moving forward, which “empowers us to incorporate lessons learned from either into the overall design of our games.”

The blog closes off by thanking The Last of Us community for all of its support and passion over the past decade, and welcoming new players to the TLOU universe.

And what’s upcoming for the TLOU universe? Well, season 2 of HBO’s television adaptation should arrive by the end of 2024 or early 2025, and there’s a multiplayer spin-off on the way.