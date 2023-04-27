The Last of Us PC gets major patch to enhance graphics, performance, and more for a better experience

A new patch for The Last of Us Part 1 is now available for PC.

Upon applying it, you will find framerate optimization, graphical and texture fidelity, crash fixes, and more have been addressed.

The patch optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game, improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings, and graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset have been addressed, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black.

Crashing has been addressed, particularly one that may occur during shader building. Another fixed crash includes one that could occur when quitting to the main menu, and the game should no longer crash after dying after combat is finished.

You should no longer experience longer wait times to load into the game upon first boot, skipping cutscenes during a critical load should no longer cause the game to hang, the shader load warning will now appear while relaunching, and aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse should no longer increase camera sensitivity.

The patch adds an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu, descriptions in the Graphics menus will better explain when certain settings may affect another, and Texture Streaming Rate settings were added.

The VRAM bar has been updated to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage, the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding has been refined, certain language translations in menu items were corrected, and finally, the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow has been corrected.

AMD users should no longer experience a crash on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores, and textures will now render incorrectly on AMD GPUs.

On Steam, an issue where the "It Can't Be For Nothing" achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements was addressed, and the patch fixed the problem on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2.

Naughty Dog said additional patches addressing CPU optimization, framerate, and texture fidelity improvements are in the works.