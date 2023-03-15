“Much more” to be shared about The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off this year

The Last of Us’ upcoming multiplayer spin-off is a game we’ll “hear much more about” this year, according to TLOU director, Neil Druckmann.

Talking about the game in a ‘spoilercast’ for HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last of Us Part 1 (thanks, GamesRadar), Druckmann explains more details on the multiplayer title are coming soon. This spin-off is also Naughty Dog’s “next big title.”

“It’s an interesting experience for me because it’s the first The Last of Us game where I’m not a primary writer, I’m not the primary director,” says Druckmann during the spoilercast. “What the team has put together is so cool. It’s very different from what I would do, but that’s part of the exciting thing about it, with other people playing in this world.”

As of right now, there is very little known about the multiplayer game, which started out as a multiplayer mode - Factions - for The Last of Us Part 2. A while into development, however, Druckmann took to the stage of Summer Games Fest to reveal that Factions will now be a big, standalone multiplayer title in The Last of Us universe.

Druckmann also shared during the Summer Games Fest that the multiplayer spin-off has a “brand new cast of characters,” and “takes place in another part of the United States.” It’s also “as big as any of our single-player games.”

Ultimately, it appears there’s a lot to be excited about, but it’ll be a short while before we learn any more concrete details about The Last of Us’ multiplayer project. The official anniversary for The Last of Us rolls around in June, so hopefully we’ll hear more by then.