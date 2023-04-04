N64 game Pokemon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers are getting a new game next week, and it's the N64 title Pokemon Stadium.

Released in 2000, it is one of the best-selling Nintendo 64 titles, selling one million copies before the end of its release year.

Pokemon Stadium is a strategy and a sequel to the Japanese-only 1998 Nintendo 64 release Pocket Monsters' Stadium. The game features a 3D turn-based battling system using the 151 Pokemon from the Game Boy titles Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow.

In the game, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokemon across four 3v3 tournament cups in Stadium mode. You can also battle Kanto's eight elite Trainers and the Elite Four in Gym Leader Castle mode. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace.

It also features versus-style multiplayer battles in the one to four-player Free Battle mode. And in Kids Club, you and three other players can take part in nine different mini-games like Clefairy Says, Magikarp's Splash, and Sushi-Go-Round.

Pokemon Stadium will arrive on the service on April 12.