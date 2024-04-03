My Hero Academia season 7 finally has a release date, and it's not too far away

Crunchyroll has finally confirmed a release date for My Hero Academia, and lucky for you, it's only a month away.

We've known since last year that My Hero Academia season 7 was due out sometime this spring, but as announced by Crunchyroll yesterday, we now know it'll be arriving on the streaming service May 4 at the very specific time of 2:30am PT (that's 10am BST for those of you on my side of the pond). You'll actually get to watch some (technically) new episodes even sooner than that, as later this week on April 6, My Hero Academia: Memories will start airing, a four episode long special that "will look back at the epic moments of the series thus far with new scenes that lead into the seventh season." Just what new stuff there is, you'll have to wait and see.

Unfortunately, I don't have any concrete news for those of you that prefer to watch the dub - Crunchyroll says that "dubs for the series will also be produced in English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Italian," but you'll need to "stay tuned for when dubs for the new season will be released." These days dubs are pretty good at following on shortly after the sub release, but for now you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for its release.

My Hero Academia season 7 is also set to introduce a brand new character, Star and Stripe, voiced by Romi Park, a voice actor who's performed as some pretty iconic characters like Fullmetal Alchemist's Edward Elric, Attack on Titan's Zoe Hange, and Persona 4's Naoto Shirogane.

There's also another My Hero Academia movie out later this year, subtitled You're Next, a non-canon film that features someone that resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" i.e. All Might, with a mystery surrounding said character. This one has an August 2 premiere in Japan, though you'll likely have to wait a bit longer for an international release.