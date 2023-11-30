Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani teases huge role in Marvel Zombies animated series

Coming out of The Marvels, the vast majority of fans agreed that Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel continued to be one of the brightest spots of the post-Infinity Saga Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it appears her charming performances have earned her another lead role which was hard to predict.

She recently talked to The Direct and was asked about her time working on Marvel Zombies, Marvel Studios’ first TV-MA (television's R-rating equivalent) animated project. News on this front had been scarce following the reveal of the show’s leading characters last year, so it was about time someone involved broke the silence.

Unsurprisingly, Vellani said the show was “amazing” to work on, but later revealed something more interesting: “And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'”

Making Kamala the central character - or at the very least the heart - of the show makes total sense, but we hadn’t really considered that option before. This is also another push towards making her one of the MCU’s new leading faces despite her young age, and that’s an idea we can 100% get behind… as long as Vellani, one of Marvel Studios’ most talented recent hires, gets better scripts to work with. Let’s hope the unavoidable Young Avengers project, whichever shape it takes, shines as bright as the actors involved.

To the Frodo comparison, she added that Kamala goes on a literal journey, which should be a great opportunity to briefly explore the MCU’s Earth after being ravaged by a zombie virus that not even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could stop.

Even if this isn’t a live-action crossover movie, Vellani has already been freaking out about interacting with more Marvel characters: “Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways.” Protect her at all costs.