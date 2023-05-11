It’s “almost time” for a Mortal Kombat reboot, teaser and leaks suggest

It’s no news that Mortal Kombat 12 is reportedly arriving during 2023, given that it was accidentally detailed during a Warner Bros. Discovery call to investors a few months back. Alas, it’s now become clear that it might not be Mortal Kombat 12 that we’re specifically in receipt of.

It is almost time.

Source, Bilbil-Kun, who has reliably reported on game store leaks in the past, has reported that the new entry in the series will be called Mortal Kombat 1. The game is expected to be a reboot of the series on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, but as ever, you know the drill; these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt until NetherRealm Studios confirms this itself.

That said, NetherRealm Studios shouldn’t be keeping fans waiting for too long, and its latest teaser (embedded above) certainly point towards a reboot. Captioned “It’s almost time,” Mortal Kombat’s teaser, and the clock counting down that it features, has triggered a lot of speculation.

As the clock ticks away, it’s hands go past twelve (which would be the next entry in the series numerically), before eventually landing on ‘1’ with a bang. Time then continues. Let’s not also neglect the glimpses of the galaxy grains overlayed on the clock, providing fans with a stark reminder of Mortal Kombat 11’s Kronika and her extraterrestrial hourglass.

As of right now, there’s still a lot of theory-crafting going on when it comes to the future of Mortal Kombat, but all signs point to Kronika resetting Mortal Kombat’s timeline. Thus, resulting in what players are anticipating to be a reboot of the series, known as Mortal Kombat 1.

That said, NetherRealm Studios itself has said it’s almost time, so you can anticipate your questions being answered imminently. In the meantime, let us know what you think is next for Mortal Kombat, and if you think a reboot is the right direction for the series!