If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WHAT?

Mortal Kombat 12 announced for 2023 during - of all things - a call to investors

Nothing like letting something slip in a financial call.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Mortal Kombat 12 has been announced for a 2023 release, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery financial call to investors.

Confirmation of the announcement, made by the company's EVP of investor strategy, was posted via a clip on Twitter.

According to Andrew Slabin, Warner has "the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" games coming this year, each with "ambitious launch projections."

Mortal Kombat 12 has not previously been hinted at or announced, but rumblings on the internet have suggested it was coming for ages. But even the franchise's creator, Ed Boon, hasn't even hinted it was in development. Granted, the team at Netherrealm has been working on something for a while, we just didn't know if it was Mortal Kombat or not.

Hopefully, now that the cat is out of the bag, a formal announcement will happen soon.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch