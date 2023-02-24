Mortal Kombat 12 announced for 2023 during - of all things - a call to investors

Mortal Kombat 12 has been announced for a 2023 release, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery financial call to investors.

Confirmation of the announcement, made by the company's EVP of investor strategy, was posted via a clip on Twitter.

According to Andrew Slabin, Warner has "the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" games coming this year, each with "ambitious launch projections."

Mortal Kombat 12 confirmed for this year in a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call https://t.co/VrllYL9bDP — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 23, 2023

Mortal Kombat 12 has not previously been hinted at or announced, but rumblings on the internet have suggested it was coming for ages. But even the franchise's creator, Ed Boon, hasn't even hinted it was in development. Granted, the team at Netherrealm has been working on something for a while, we just didn't know if it was Mortal Kombat or not.

Hopefully, now that the cat is out of the bag, a formal announcement will happen soon.