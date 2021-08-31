Monster Hunter Stories 2 update 3 adds monsties Elderfrost Gammoth, Oroshi Kirin, more

Monster Hunter Stories 2 update 3 adds monsties Elderfrost Gammoth, Oroshi Kirin, moreMore monsters, monsties, co-op quests, and subquests.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 3 is coming soon, and Capcom has revealed what to expect in the way of content.
The version 1.3.0 update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 will arrive on September 2, and it adds new monsties, quests, and more.
Monsties in Update 3 include Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. Later in September, the update will add the monsties Dreadking Rathalos, and Molten Tigrex.
Additionally in late-September, the high-difficulty co-op exclusive quest monster, Kulve Taroth, will be added.
The update will also include new quests and sub-quests at launch, with more coming later in the month with update 1.3.1.
You will find patch notes for v 1.3.0 and 1.3.1 below.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 3
Switch patch notes Update 3
Main Additions / Changes
Additional Monsters - September 2
- Oroshi Kirin
- Soulseer Mizutsune
- Elderfrost Gammoth
Additional Co-Op Quests - September 2
- ★8 (Explore) Water Eggs
- ★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs
Additional Co-Op Quests - September 16
- ★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune
- ★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth
- ★8 (Turn) Mizutsune
- ★8 (Turn) Gammoth
- ★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den
Additional Subquests - September 2
- ★8 Ice Phantom
- ★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs
Additional Subquests - September 16
- ★8 Heavenly Eye
- ★8 Unconquerable Mountain
- ★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms
Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous
- Adjusted some monster voices.
- Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.
- Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.
- Improved stability to address an issue where the story’s final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.
- Fixed an issue where some sound settings do not carry over upon rebooting the game under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red’s appearance after altering your Rider’s appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.
- Fixed an issue where Palamute’s scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.
- Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth’s icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.
PC Patch Notes - Update 3
Main Additions / Changes
Additional Monsters
- Oroshi Kirin
- Soulseer Mizutsune
- Elderfrost Gammoth
Additional Co-Op Quests
- ★8 (Explore) Water Eggs
- ★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs
Additional Subquest
- ★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs
- ★8 Ice Phantom
Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous
Update 3 - Version 1.3.1 (available September 16)
Main Additions / Changes
- ★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune
- ★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth
- ★8 (Turn) Mizutsune
- ★8 (Turn) Gammoth
- ★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den
Additonal subs-quests
- ★8 Heavenly Eye
- ★8 Unconquerable Mountain
- ★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms