Monster Hunter Stories 2 update 3 adds monsties Elderfrost Gammoth, Oroshi Kirin, more

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 3 is coming soon, and Capcom has revealed what to expect in the way of content.

The version 1.3.0 update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 will arrive on September 2, and it adds new monsties, quests, and more.

Monsties in Update 3 include Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. Later in September, the update will add the monsties Dreadking Rathalos, and Molten Tigrex.

Additionally in late-September, the high-difficulty co-op exclusive quest monster, Kulve Taroth, will be added.

The update will also include new quests and sub-quests at launch, with more coming later in the month with update 1.3.1.

You will find patch notes for v 1.3.0 and 1.3.1 below.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 3

Switch patch notes Update 3

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Monsters - September 2

Oroshi Kirin

Soulseer Mizutsune

Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests - September 2

★8 (Explore) Water Eggs

★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs

Additional Co-Op Quests - September 16

★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune

★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth

★8 (Turn) Mizutsune

★8 (Turn) Gammoth

★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den

Additional Subquests - September 2

★8 Ice Phantom

★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs

Additional Subquests - September 16

★8 Heavenly Eye

★8 Unconquerable Mountain

★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Adjusted some monster voices.

Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.

Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.

Improved stability to address an issue where the story’s final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.

Fixed an issue where some sound settings do not carry over upon rebooting the game under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red’s appearance after altering your Rider’s appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.

Fixed an issue where Palamute’s scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.

Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth’s icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

PC Patch Notes - Update 3

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Monsters

Oroshi Kirin

Soulseer Mizutsune

Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests

★8 (Explore) Water Eggs

★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs

Additional Subquest

★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs

★8 Ice Phantom

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Update 3 - Version 1.3.1 (available September 16)

Main Additions / Changes

★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune

★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth

★8 (Turn) Mizutsune

★8 (Turn) Gammoth

★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den

Additonal subs-quests