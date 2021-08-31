If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 update 3 adds monsties Elderfrost Gammoth, Oroshi Kirin, more

More monsters, monsties, co-op quests, and subquests.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 3 is coming soon, and Capcom has revealed what to expect in the way of content.

The version 1.3.0 update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 will arrive on September 2, and it adds new monsties, quests, and more.

Monsties in Update 3 include Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. Later in September, the update will add the monsties Dreadking Rathalos, and Molten Tigrex.

Additionally in late-September, the high-difficulty co-op exclusive quest monster, Kulve Taroth, will be added.

The update will also include new quests and sub-quests at launch, with more coming later in the month with update 1.3.1.

You will find patch notes for v 1.3.0 and 1.3.1 below.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update 3

Switch patch notes Update 3

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Monsters - September 2

  • Oroshi Kirin
  • Soulseer Mizutsune
  • Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests - September 2

  • ★8 (Explore) Water Eggs
  • ★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs

Additional Co-Op Quests - September 16

  • ★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune
  • ★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth
  • ★8 (Turn) Mizutsune
  • ★8 (Turn) Gammoth
  • ★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den

Additional Subquests - September 2

  • ★8 Ice Phantom
  • ★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs

Additional Subquests - September 16

  • ★8 Heavenly Eye
  • ★8 Unconquerable Mountain
  • ★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

  • Adjusted some monster voices.
  • Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.
  • Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.
  • Improved stability to address an issue where the story’s final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.
  • Fixed an issue where some sound settings do not carry over upon rebooting the game under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red’s appearance after altering your Rider’s appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.
  • Fixed an issue where Palamute’s scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.
  • Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth’s icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.
  • Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

PC Patch Notes - Update 3

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Monsters

  • Oroshi Kirin
  • Soulseer Mizutsune
  • Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests

  • ★8 (Explore) Water Eggs
  • ★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs

Additional Subquest

  • ★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs
  • ★8 Ice Phantom

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

  • Adjusted some monster voices.
  • Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.
  • Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.
  • Improved stability to address an issue where the story’s final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.
  • Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red’s appearance after altering your Rider’s appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.
  • Fixed an issue where Palamute’s scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.
  • Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth’s icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.
  • Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Update 3 - Version 1.3.1 (available September 16)

Main Additions / Changes

  • ★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune
  • ★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth
  • ★8 (Turn) Mizutsune
  • ★8 (Turn) Gammoth
  • ★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den

Additonal subs-quests

  • ★8 Heavenly Eye
  • ★8 Unconquerable Mountain
  • ★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms

