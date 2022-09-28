The Modern Warfare 2 beta was the biggest in Call of Duty history

Activision has revealed that the recently concluded Modern Warfare 2 beta was the biggest of its kind for a Call of Duty game. The beta had more players, hours played, and more matches played than any other beta in series history.

The stats cover all platforms combined where the beta was available, meaning PC as well as two generations of PlayStation, and Xbox.

Activision did not say how many players the beta attracted, or really offer any specific figures for those records. It's easy to see, however, that the beta was very popular. On Steam, for example, the beta immediately shot up to Steam's most-played list even before it became fully open.

By the time the test was done, the Modern Warfare 2 beta achieved a peak of over 168,000 concurrent players. Steam is the only platform that shares exact numbers, but you can easily imagine that the beta was popular on all other platforms.

That's pretty much it for Modern Warfare 2's big moments until launch, or more accurately, closer to launch. That's because, for the first time, players who pre-order the game will get early access to the campaign. The offer is available across all platforms, with the campaign unlocking as early as October 20.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.