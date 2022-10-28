Here's where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (not to be confused with 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) is the latest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise. It was developed by Infinity Ward and released worldwide on the 28th of October for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Modern Warfare 2 is the direct sequel of 2019's Modern Warfare and will start new a era for the franchise with a new unified engine that will also be the basis for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. If you're excited to start playing the new Call of Duty, which you'll be playing for two years, you can see the best places to purchase in the US and UK down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 versions and bonus content

Modern Warfare 2 has two editions available to purchase: Standard Edition and Vault Edition.

Here's where you can buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition in the US

In the US Walmart is selling the Call of Duty Endowment edition which is the same as the standard edition but also grants you 3 Call of Duty Endowment themed in-game items including; Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker, as well as a free pair of KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition in the UK

In the UK, buying Modern Warfare 2 from Game will get you an exclusive Steelbook that you can use instead of the normal case.

The best place to get Modern Warfare 2 right now is at Currys, as you can save £5 when you use the code "SWFNDD" at checkout and choose a free delivery option like click and collect. There's also a promotion that lets you save 30 per cent on any HyperX Headset when you purchase Call Of Duty and use code HYPER30 at checkout. You can browse Curry's range of HyperX Headsets here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

Purchasing the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 will give you the base game like the standard edition as well as the following bonuses:

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition in the US

At the moment, the only place to buy the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition for PlayStation and Xbox consoles are through their respective online stores, so check out those in the digital downloads section down below. Otherwise, links for PC Vault Editions are here.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition in the UK

Once again, the only place to buy the Vault Edition of the game in the UK are through the Xbox and PlayStation stores so look below for those. Otherwise you can get them on PC through Steam or BattleNet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation and Xbox Digital

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation and Xbox Bundles

If you're a PlayStation player you'll ned an active PS Plus membership to play online. You can grab some discounted PlayStation store gift cards from ShopTo which you can redeem and use for monthly subscriptions.

We'll continue to update the places you can purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the UK and the US as they become available, including the cheapest places to get each edition. To keep up with the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 news and to avoid missing other top gaming offers, follow us on the Jelly Deals Twitter.