Minecraft 1.20 Update is now the Trails & Tales Update

The Trails & Tales Update will be released to Minecraft players later this year, Mojang has announced.

Previously known as Update 1.20, it is about "self-expression through representation, storytelling, and world-building."

Minecraft Monthly - Minecraft 1.20 Name Reveal - Trails & Tales

You can already try out the Trails & Tales features in Bedrock betas, previews, and Java Snapshots. You can sniff for seeds with the sniffer, trim your armor, perform archeology, run around in the cherry blossom biome, ride a camel, hang signs, organize your bookshelf, use bamboo to craft, and more.

All of the features currently in snapshots, betas, and previews are early versions, and the studio wants as much player feedback as possible.

Here's more information on some of the features coming with Minecraft's Trails & Takes update: