Make space for Starfield on your Xbox Series X|S with the new WD_Black C50 expansion card

Starfield and many other top titles will be launching on Xbox Series X/S in 2023, which means you're going to need to expand your Xbox storage beyond its internal capacity in order to play them all. Starfield alone will require 125GB minimum. If you're already at the point of uninstalling games to make room for new ones on the regular, an external SSD is your best bet.

Western Digital have released an officially licensed expansion card for Xbox Series X/S. It is one of the best SSDs for upgrading your Xbox storage that lets you enjoy a seamless gaming experience, offering great performance like the console's internal storage. The WD_Black C50 expansion cards are available in two size variants: 500GB and 1TB, which, at full price cost $79.99/£89.99 and $149.99/£149.99 respectively.

Up until now, Xbox owners have had only one officially licensed option to increase their Xbox storage: the Seagate-made expansion cards in sizes 1TB, 512GB and 2TB.

While the C50 isn't too different in price compared to Seagate's Xbox expansion cards, you can save 10 per cent on the WD_Black C50 by signing up to Western Digital's newsletter.

The company will send a unique discount code to your inbox, which knocks the price of the 500GB variant down to $72/£81 and the 1TB is discounted to $135/£135.

US

UK

The WD_Black C50 expansion card lets you store more Xbox games without the hassle of transferring it between the console and external SSD or hard drive to play your games. It is also Quick Resume-Compatible, which lets you suspend your current game, play a different game, then return to the first game right from where you left off.

Purchasing the C50 expansion card also gets you a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new members only). Starfield will be available day one on Game Pass so you could technically wait to redeem the Game Pass code and play it for free when the game is released. But you can also find out where to pre-order Starfield here.

Prime Day is fast approaching and there are already lots of early Xbox deals. We're tracking these and more over at Eurogamer. You can also follow us at Jelly Deals on Twitter where we will be tweeting even more early Prime Day deals plus the latest and greatest gaming and tech deals from lots of different retailers.