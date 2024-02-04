Those of you hoping to leave The Sims 4 behind for Paradox Interactive's upcoming Life By You will have to wait longer, as the life-sim has been delayed again.

Life by You was supposed to launch in pretty much exactly a month's time, on March 5, but a new blog post from Paradox has confirmed the game's early access launch has been delayed by a further three months. Now, the upcoming attempt at a Sims competitor will be released June 4. This marks the second delay for the game, as it was originally expected to launch in September last year, but was delayed past that release date.

The blog post explains the reasoning behind the delay, writing that the decision is "rooted in our commitment to creating a fun game and an enjoyable player experience, right from the start of our Early Access. We are just as excited as the rest of the community for the game’s release. As such, we want to ensure that it’s as smooth and fun for you as possible, and lays a strong foundation for building out Life by You during Early Access."

A Q&A also preemptively answered a variety of questions you might have, further detailing the reasons behind the extra development time. For one, the game will still be an early access release, so don't expect it to be fully finished out of the box in June. In terms of specifics, dealing with a number of bugs is one of the main aspects of the game that will be worked on in the next few months, as well as general performance and stability.

Paradox also wants to work on Life By You's character art, as it "hasn’t reached the quality bar we’ve set for ourselves quite yet," even if the studio is happy with many of the improvements it's made. That means it plans to work on things like proportions, character idles and facial animations, reducing clothing clipping, and smoother animation transitions.

On top of all that, Paradox also plans to work on improving the build mode, various gameplay refinements, and mod tool usability. The full blog post also goes into things like pre-order bonuses, as well as some other details, so it's worth a read if you've been looking forward to Life by You.

If you're curious about how the game's shaping up, Paradox showed off Life By You's build mode last October.