Lethal Company comes from solo developer, Zeekerss, and this co-op survival horror game is packed with replayability. It also happens to be packed with abominations desperate to stop you and your comrades from escaping with scrap to sell, but there are things that can help your crew’s plight.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The store in Lethal Company has plenty of useful items to help with a crew’s survivability, but one particular item that can save players from inevitable death is the Teleporter. You’ll lose scrap in the process, but this machine might help you leave a facility with your life, so here’s how to use the Teleporter in Lethal Company.

How to use the Teleporter in Lethal Company

First things first, to use a Teleporter in Lethal Company, you’ll first need to buy one for 375 Credits.

You can purchase one by accessing the Terminal, typing ‘store’, typing ‘teleporter’, and finally typing ‘confirm’. It’ll then immediately arrive on your ship and be available to use.

A Teleporter will set you back 375 credits, whereas an Inverse Telelporter is 425 credits. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

To use the Teleporter effectively, you’ll need at least one player to stay on the ship monitoring the status of players. They can watch players by using the monitor on the ship, and can use the white button to the left of the screen to switch between player POVs. The monitor will also include the POVs of any Radar Boosters players have set up, too.

If this player notices that someone they’re watching is currently in grave danger, they can then interact with the red button on the monitor twice (while spectating that player on the monitor), and they will be teleported back to the ship.

The Teleporter will then have a 10 second cooldown before another player can be transported back to the ship.

Players who use the Teleporter will lose all of their items. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

It’s also worth noting that when a player is teleported, they will lose any items or scrap that they’re holding.

That said, you can also use the Teleporter to transport any of your crew’s dead bodies back to the ship, provided they’ve not been eaten by a monster such as the Forest Keeper or Earth Leviathan.

How to use the Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company

Rather than teleporting a player back to the safety of the ship, the Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company will teleport a player back inside a facility.

The Inverse Teleporter can also be bought from the store via the Terminal for 425 credits, and will immediately appear on the ship. To use it, a player simply needs to step inside, and they’ll then be teleported to a random area within the facility.

The Inverse Teleporter then has a three and a half minute cooldown before you can use it again.

This is good for making one final trip to the facility and saving some time maneuvering outside, especially if enemies are present. But you’ll still have to worry about making it back to the ship safely.

For more on Lethal Company, take a look at how to survive the Flower Man, how to tackle Baboon Hawks, and how to disable turrets.