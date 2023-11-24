Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game with a unique aesthetic from solo developer, Zeekerss, and is packed with plenty of gruesome monsters for you to try and avoid. They’ll stalk you, hunt you down, and sometimes steal your loot, but there’s usually a way to counter them all.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Scavenging scrap from abandoned moons isn’t an easy job with creatures like Baboon Hawks and Eyeless Dogs lurking outside your ship, but we’re here to help you combat them. Without further ado, here’s how to survive Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company.

How to survive Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company

Baboon Hawks are a strange monster in Lethal Company. They’re not violent or aggressive on their own, but a pack of them means trouble.

These creatures are only found outside in the evening, and will often mark their territory with colorful or shiny items so you can identify when they’re nearby, and where not to go while outdoors. They're kind of like magpies, when you think about it.

Ultimately, if you see a Baboon Hawk, you should run away from it to your ship or back to the facility. That said, if you only see one of them and you’re with some crewmates, you shouldn’t be in trouble. When alone or outnumbered, these creatures tend to shy away from being violent and are easily intimidated by loud noises.

If they outnumber you, however, they will become violent and will not hesitate to chase you down.

How to kill a Baboon Hawk in Lethal Company

This means that if you insist on trying to kill a Baboon Hawk in Lethal Company, you should only do it if you find one that’s roaming its territory solo. Even then, getting closer to its territory is dangerous, as more Baboon Hawks could appear.

If you’re braving the fight, however, you’ll want to approach it as a squad. One player should have a shovel, while another has stun grenades or a zap gun. The latter player can stun the Baboon Hawk in place while the other player attacks, eventually killing the creature.

That said, these creatures lurk at the same time that Eyeless Dogs and the Forest Keeper can also spawn. Making noise will attract both creatures, who won’t hesitate to tear you to shreds. So, while you may conquer the Baboon Hawk, you might simultaneously attract the attention of other, more dangerous monsters. Be careful!

For more on Lethal Company, take a look at how to survive the Flower Man, how to survive Coilheads, and how to use the Radar Booster to keep your squad safe.