Laurence Fishburne joins The Witcher family as Regis in Season 4

A familiar face will join The Witcher cast during Season 4: Laurence Fishburne.

Fishburne will play the role of Regis, a 400-year-old higher vampire who befriends Geralt in Andrzej Sapkowski’s third book in The Witcher Saga series, Baptism of Fire. He also appears in the fourth and fifth books, The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake, respectively. Regis is also mentioned in both The Witcher and The Witcher 3 games.

Whether his origin story and the role he plays in the books will be mirrored in the Netflix series remains to be seen.

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher,” said Fishburne in the official announcement.

The prolific actor is the latest new addition to the cast for the fourth season, as Liam Hemsworth will also join as Geralt of Rivia, taking over from Henry Cavill. The newcomers to the show are joined by returning cast members Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Joey Batey (Jaskier).

While not too much is known regarding the plot of Season 4, Netflix released the following synopsis: "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

Filming of Season 4 is expected to start in the spring, so it’s likely the season will premiere sometime in 2025